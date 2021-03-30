PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in northeast Portland Monday night.
Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to shooting call in the 1200 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Police said one person had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
According to police, the suspect left in a vehicle before officers arrived.
At the scene, officers sought out witnesses and collected evidence.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
