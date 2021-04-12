PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Old Town Monday morning, according to police.
At about 5:44 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting near the 100 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue. Police said witnesses and callers reported hearing the sound of gunfire and a person claiming to have been shot.
Officers arrived to the scene and found one person who appeared to have been shot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Police said officers searched the area, but did not locate a suspect.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ESCT) responded to investigate.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-97711.
(3) comments
Did anyone happen to catch Joann's speech about this new 6 million dollar plan that's going to remake the image of public safety in Portland, and how it will dramatically and permanently reduce gun violence in Portland? If she wasn't serious, it would have been hilarious. This woman has no clue. She has no sense of reality, and no common sense..period. She things a bunch of unarmed rangers, and crisis intervention social workers are going to turn this thing around? She also gets all defensive and makes excuses for what happened to Portland, and why it happened when it happened. Of course she refuses to admit that it happened right after she pulled the plug on both the GVRT and the Gang Enforcement Unit. Furthermore, she says it would be a "knee jerk reaction" to revert back to the old programs. Wow..what planet are you from Joann?
Send in a park ranger
Keep up the good work Portland.
