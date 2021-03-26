PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood early Friday morning.
Prior to 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 135th Avenue.
One victim was found at the scene. Police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
According to police, the shooting occurred between known persons.
All parties involved have been contacted, and police said they are not looking for any suspects.
No arrests have been made and no charges have been issued, but police said the investigation is ongoing.
No further details have been released.
(1) comment
No arrest? Accidental discharge? DA on Spring Break in Florida?
