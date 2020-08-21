SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Englewood Park on Thursday.
Police said late in the evening, officers responded to reports of shots being heard at Englewood Park, located at 1260 19th Street Northeast.
Officers arrived to the scene and learned that there was an altercation between two groups of young people. Shots were fired as a result of the altercation, according to police.
One person, who has not been identified, was struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to Salem Health for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Salem Police Tipsline at 503-588-8477.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.