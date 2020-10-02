PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person has died and another person was injured following a shooting in northeast Portland Thursday night.
At around 7:46 p.m., officers were responded to the 4700 block of Northeast 111th Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived to the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds.
Police said one of the victims, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The second victim is expected to recover.
No further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov.
This was the second deadly shooting that occurred on Thursday in the same area.
The first shooting was reported just after 5:30 a.m.
Police said detectives have not released information connecting the shootings.
Hardesty gets another notch in her belt. What a shame.
