PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and another was injured following a three-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning.
At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to several reports of a wrong-way driver on northbound I-5.
Police said a crash was reported just north of the Highway 99W interchange as officers were responding.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found three vehicles involved in the crash. Police said at least two were impacted head-on.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the third vehicle was unhurt.
The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash, and no further information has been released at this time.
All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed while crews cleanup the debris field caused by the crash. ODOT said drivers should exit the freeway at Exit 294 and can return to the northbound lanes of Terwilliger Boulevard.
Traffic at a crawl in NB lanes of I-5 near Taylor’s Fy Rd exit. Police say one driver died in a 3-car crash this morning. It appears to involve a wrong-way driver. Backups likely here all morning while police investigate. @PortlandPolice #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/4zDZjF2CZF— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 22, 2020
