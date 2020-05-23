PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was seriously injured following a crash in Southeast Portland on Saturday.
At 3:41 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street where two cars had crashed.
One of the individuals involved in the crash was taken to the hospital, police said.
Police say the intersection is closed in all directions and is not expected to reopen for several hours.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
