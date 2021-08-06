Police: 1 person shot, another injured in crash in East Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after officers responded to a reported shooting and found two injured people in Portland’s east side early Friday morning.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers went to Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Northeast Couch Street at 2:22 a.m. after gunfire was heard. At the scene, police found a car that had crashed into a tree near the intersection.
In their investigation, officers saw what looked like bullet holes in the body of the crashed car. Near the crash site, police spoke with a person and learned they had been shot. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
As they continued to investigate, police found another victim. This person had been in the car when it crashed. Police did not say if the person had been the driver or a passenger. The second victim complained of injuries related to the crash and they were also taken by ambulance to a hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.
New information on this morning’s shooting in Laurelhurst at NE Couch and Cesar Chavez Blvd. Two people hurt - one who was shot, the other hurt in car crash related to the shooting #fox12Oregon #shootings @PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/1Hb7pGc2CS— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 6, 2021
PPB said officers found shell casings near Southeast Cesar E. Chavez and Southeast Belmont while looking for evidence. They believe the casings are related to the reported shooting. The shooting suspect(s) were not located.
No suspect descriptions were provided by police and neither victim was identified. No other details about what led up to the shooting and crash were released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-216396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.