Police: 1 person stabbed in SE Portland, suspect in custody

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a stabbing in southeast Portland on Wednesday.
At about 3:46 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Southeast Water Avenue regarding a stabbing.
Officers arrived and learned a person had been stabbed. The victim was taken to an area hospital, and their condition is unknown.
A suspect has been taken into custody, according to police.
Police say the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Portland police detectives at 503-823-0400.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
