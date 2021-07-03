Police: 1 woman shot, another assaulted in Southwest Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two women were attacked in Southwest Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot near the 300 block of West Burnside Street just before 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found one woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and another who had been assaulted.
PPB said the suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. The women were taken to the hospital and were treated for their injuries.
According to a preliminary investigation, a suspect had shot one victim, and then another person began shooting at the suspect. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reference case number 21-180432 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.