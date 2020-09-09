PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nearly a dozen people were arrested after a mass gathering Tuesday night in downtown Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau said a group came together at the location of the city’s Saturday Market at 2 Southwest Naito Parkway.
Around 9:45 p.m., people began marching in the street to the area of the Transit Police Department Offices, located in the 200 block of Northwest 1st Avenue.
Police said some in the group were seen wearing helmets and gas masks and carrying shields. According to police, support vehicles also traveled with the march towards the Transit Police Department Offices.
Once the group arrived near the Transit Police Department Offices, some members stood on the Max train rails, which interfered with service.
Police said other people stood in the street, blocking traffic.
At the scene, the group was told over loudspeaker to get off the Max train tracks and the street. The group was warned if they failed to comply, they would be subject to arrest, citation or crowd control agents.
To the group gathered at NW 1st Ave and NW Everett St:Do not stand on the Max train tracks. You are interfering with public transportation.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 9, 2020
Police said some people followed the order while others did not and continued instead to march about the nearby streets and threw projectiles such as eggs and water bottles at officers.
UPDATE: MAX Blue and Red lines disrupted due to protest activity blocking tracks. Shuttle buses running between Rose Quarter TC and Oak/SW 1st Ave with no service to Skidmore Fountain or Old Town/Chinatown. Expect delays.— TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) September 9, 2020
About half an hour after the group was warned over loudspeaker, PPB said officers made targeted arrests. Afterwards, the group continued to march around the area.
Around 11 p.m., the group traveled to the Justice Center, located in the 1000 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue. Police said the group blocked traffic on Southwest 2nd Avenue from Southwest Main Street to Southwest Madison Streets.
The group was told over loudspeaker to leave the area and around 11:18 p.m., the crowd marched from the Justice Center to City Hall, located in the 1200 block of Southwest 4th Avenue.
When the group arrived outside of City Hall, they stood in Southwest 4th Avenue, blocking traffic again.
For the third time, the group was addressed over loudspeaker. They were told Southwest 4th Avenue was open to traffic, so they needed to exit the street. Despite telling the group to get off the street, they continued blocking traffic, police said.
Just after midnight, since the group continued blocking traffic and some property was vandalized, police said the area of Southwest Jefferson Street to Southwest Salmon Street from Southwest 1st Avenue to Southwest Broadway was closed.
Once again, police made an announcement over loudspeaker. The group was told the area was closed and they were to disperse to the west, and if they didn’t, they would be subject to arrest, citation or crowd control agents.
Despite the warnings, police said the group continued to stand in the street. PPB officers then began dispersing the crowd from the area, making several targeted arrests.
For the next hour, the group continued to march around the closure area and officers continued to make targeted arrests. Around 2 a.m., police said the group eventually dispersed and left the area.
PPB said its officers used some crowd control munitions, but no tear gas.
Eleven people were arrested during the events downtown. They were identified by police as:
- Adrian Cherry, 25, of Vancouver, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer.
- Joy Wilson, 45, of Portland, who was arrested for two counts of interfering with a peace officer.
- Tracy L. Molina, 37, no residence provided by police, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Andrew Duran, 18, of Hillsboro, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest.
- Peter Curtis, 40, of Scappoose, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Frederick Garlick, 31, of Portland, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- David Brooksher, 36, of Oakland, California, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Dylan Robeck, 26, of Portland, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer.
- Marley Schlichting, 22, of Portland, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Fiona Kavanaugh Collie, 20, of Portland, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Ella Beaver, 22, of Portland, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree attempted escape.
Additionally, police said one person was cited.
Ahead of Tuesday’s mass gathering, police appealed to demonstrators to not light any fires.
We ask you to demonstrate peacefully and without the use of fire.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 9, 2020
