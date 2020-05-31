PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nearly a dozen people were arrested Sunday after they committed crimes during demonstrations in Portland, police said.
Sunday marked the third day of protests in the city in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.
Two groups of protesters gathered in Portland Sunday: one near the Justice Center in downtown and the other in Laurelhurst Park.
Thousands of peaceful demonstrators marched from Laurelhurst Park to 4735 East Burnside Street, where the Portland Police Bureau’s Southeast Precinct used to be located.
Police said officers worked with community member leaders within that marching group to facilitate peace. The group marched from the old police precinct to downtown. The size of the crowd was estimated to be in the several thousands.
Once downtown, the demonstrators gathered on Southwest 3rd Avenue in front of the Justice Center. The demonstration continued to be largely peaceful for several hours.
Ahead of the expected protests, Mayor Ted Wheeler extended the city’s curfew order he enacted Saturday to apply to Sunday, beginning again at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday.
Additionally, TriMet suspended bus and MAX service into downtown Sunday afternoon.
Later Sunday, the demonstration at the Justice Center was deemed an “unlawful assembly” by police.
As people dispersed into smaller groups, police said protesters set fires, smashed store front windows and vandalized property.
On Monday afternoon, police said 11 people were arrested and three male juveniles were detained throughout the night. The three boys were detained for a series of charges that include curfew, interfering with a peace officer, trespassing, and possession of a burglary tool, according to police.
Police released the following identities and charges for those arrested:
- Anthony Leuci, 35, faces charges of interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, two counts of assaulting a public safety officer and riot.
- Samuel Wharton, 22, faces a charge of interfering with a peace officer
- Logan Watkin, 22, faces charges of riot, second-degree criminal mischief, curfew and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Clayton Eisaman, 31, faces charges of interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and curfew.
- Julian Grijalva, 27, faces charges of riot, attempt to assault a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Joseph Haddenhan, 43, faces charges of interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Darren Stephens, 36, faces a charge of third-degree theft.
- Hannah Jaquiss, 25, faces charges of interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree escape.
- Norman Kemp, 25, faces charges of interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, curfew and warrant.
- Elliot Tippie, 29, faces charges of interfering with a peace officer and curfew.
- Shakira Schroeder, 18, faces charges of interfering with a peace officer, curfew and warrant.
"It has been a long, difficult and emotional several days in Portland and across the country and we understand why," PPB Chief Jami Resch said in a statement. "Yesterday's events started peacefully and there was a very organic moment when some of our Sergeants and demonstrators took a knee together next to the Justice Center. I am proud of this moment, as it reflects community and understanding.
Resch also stated police observed that the majority of demonstrators remained peaceful Sunday.
Seems to me that these protesters should be traveling to where this event happened. Go there and be heard. Leave Portland alone. Also if they truly want to make a difference in Policing step up and apply to be an officer. It is a terrible and stressful job and I am so glad some people are willing to do it. Dealing with the scum of society all day long would make me crazy.
In no way does it honor the tragedy by burning buildings and killing guards.
Black lives matter? You mean all the black lives caught on video that were breaking into stores, looting, rioting and committing arson..over the death of a guy who was, by all accounts, and career criminal? His rap sheet goes back 23 years. Did he deserve to die the way he did? No..it was, for all intents and purposes, negligent homicide. It showed a "callous indifference to human life." But spare us the "mama's little angel" and he was "turning his life around" story, because that was not him.
Well said, Freddie.
No problem Biden will get them bailed out.
They need to arrest Ted and Queen Kate for their illegal lockdowns and house arrest orders. The damaged the protesters caused is but a drop in the bucket compared to the damage Teddy & Queen Kate have caused to Oregon. Arrest them and throw them in jail.
