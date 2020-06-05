Police: 12 arrested, 3 vehicles towed during downtown criminal activity early Friday morning

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Another peaceful protest took place in Portland Thursday, but police said that after thousands of demonstrators dispersed for the night, a dozen committed crimes including dangerous street racing early Friday morning.
Two groups of organized protesters against police brutality gathered on both sides of the Willamette River starting around 6 p.m. Thursday, kicking off the eighth day of protests in the city following the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.
One group came together at Pioneer Courthouse Square downtown, while the other group started at Revolution Hall in southeast Portland.
The group at Revolution Hall proceeded to march across the Morrison Bridge, led by Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, to Waterfront Park.
For several hours, demonstrators railed peacefully at the park. Most of the protesters left the area to head back to Revolution Hall around 9 p.m. while others moved to Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street.
Police said the group downtown remained mostly peaceful, with some exceptions when people shook or tried to climb the fence surrounding the Justice Center and when things were thrown at officers.
At 1:30 a.m. Friday, police said a “group of agitators” came to the downtown area and set multiple fires, including igniting the contents of a dumpster.
Streets were blocked by “aigitator” vehicles and there were incidents of speed racing in close proximity to onlookers, drinking of alcohol, and lighting of fireworks.
According to police, the group “then started throwing glass bottles, fireworks, and other projectiles at officers.”
An officer was hit with a firework but was not injured.
Police then declared a civil disturbance and an unlawful assembly, telling those in the area to leave or be subject to arrest and/or force, including crowd control munitions.
During the unrest, police said officers attempted to disperse the people who remained downtown. Several vehicles were driving recklessly, including driving the wrong direction on a one-way street, not having their lights on and speeding up to 55 mph. This activity was endangering pedestrians who were still in the street, according to police, and there were several close calls.
Between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., police said officers arrested a dozen people and had three vehicles towed. Three of the arrests were the drivers of the towed vehicles.
After those actions, police said “peace was restored to the Downtown area.”
"For another night, thousands of peaceful demonstrators were able to demonstrate, march, and express their first amendments rights in a safe manner. We thank them once again for managing a successful event," Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch said in a statement. "Several hundred others remained downtown after the primary group left. This group engaged in criminal activities despite repeated warnings to stop. Officers did a fantastic job of safely and effectively stopping several involved vehicles and occupants and effecting arrests. We will continue to facilitate free speech and assembly and focus efforts on arresting those who engage in criminal activity that reduces our public safety."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.