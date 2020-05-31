PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A dozen people were arrested Sunday after they committed crimes during demonstrations in Portland, police said.
Sunday marked the third day of protests in the city in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.
Two groups of protesters gathered in Portland Sunday: one near the Justice Center in downtown and the other in Laurelhurst Park.
Thousands of peaceful demonstrators marched from Laurelhurst Park to 4735 East Burnside Street, where the Portland Police Bureau’s Southeast Precinct used to be located.
Police said officers worked with community member leaders within that marching group to facilitate peace. The group marched from the old police precinct to downtown. The size of the crowd was estimated to be in the several thousands.
Once downtown, the demonstrators gathered on Southwest 3rd Avenue in front of the Justice Center. The demonstration continued to be largely peaceful for several hours.
Ahead of the expected protests, Mayor Ted Wheeler extended the city’s curfew order he enacted Saturday to apply to Sunday, beginning again at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday.
Additionally, TriMet suspended bus and MAX service into downtown Sunday afternoon.
Later Sunday, the demonstration at the Justice Center was deemed an “unlawful assembly” by police.
As people dispersed into smaller groups, police said protesters set fires, smashed store front windows and vandalized property.
As of 4 a.m. Monday, police said 12 people were arrested and two juveniles were detained throughout the night.
Additional information on the arrests has not been released by police.
"It has been a long, difficult and emotional several days in Portland and across the country and we understand why," PPB Chief Jami Resch said in a statement. "Yesterday's events started peacefully and there was a very organic moment when some of our Sergeants and demonstrators took a knee together next to the Justice Center. I am proud of this moment, as it reflects community and understanding.
Resch also stated police observed that the majority of demonstrators remained peaceful Sunday.
