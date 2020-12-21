PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers arrested a teenage suspect after a car was stolen at gunpoint in southeast Portland Sunday night, police said.
At 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed carjacking in the area of Southeast 30th Avenue and Southeast Bybee Boulevard.
At the scene, the victim told officers that two juvenile suspects carjacked her at gunpoint. She exited her car and the suspects stole it, driving off.
According to police, officers located the stolen car a short time later and a brief pursuit ensued. The occupants of the stolen car then abandoned it, fleeing on foot. Police found one of the suspects in the area of Southeast 33rd Avenue and Southeast Brooklyn Street.
The 13-year-old boy was taken to Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges including first and second-degree robbery, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the carjacking is asked to call Detective Ken Reynolds at 503-823-0407.
Way to go Portland !!! Younger and younger your future career criminals get. It's neck and neck in the race to see which West Coast city gets the "Dirt Bag City or the Year" award.
