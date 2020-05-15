PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers located a large bicycle "chop shop" in southeast Portland and arrested two men on Thursday.
On Wednesday, an officer assigned to the Bike Theft Task Force (BTTF) responded to a burglary call where an expensive bike, along with a cell phone, were stolen from a home.
During the investigation, police said the officer was able to obtain a suspect description, secure Ring video surveillance of the suspect, and track the stolen cell phone to the 6500 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
On Thursday, officers responded to the location of the cell phone and located a large bicycle "chop shop" in and around a tent near the 6000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Officers contacted 35-year-old Juan Garcia Cortes, who was inside the tent. According to police, Garcia Cortes is known to them as a prolific burglar and bicycle thief.
At the scene, officers removed about 15 bikes/bike frames from the camp, including a Cannondale road bike valued at $4,000. The bike was reported stolen on May 6 and has been returned to the owner.
Police said officers recognized another person in the tent, identified as 46-year-old Craig Stephens.
According to police, Stephens was with Garcia Cortes during one of the burglaries from surveillance of the original crime.
Stephens and Garcia Cortes were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Garcia Cortes is facing 10 counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, and a warrant.
Stephens is facing a charge of first-degree burglary.
Police said the bicycles recovered were taken as confiscated property pending follow-up.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
