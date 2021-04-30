PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a 15-month-old girl is now in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Portland on Friday.
At 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported injury crash outside a home in the 2200 block of Northeast 81st Avenue. When they arrived, they learned that girl had been hit by a car in the driveway.
The 15-month-old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver involved stayed on the scene and spoke to investigators.
Investigators said on Saturday that they believe the girl had followed her uncle to the driveway as he was getting ready to leave and accidentally ran her over while he was backing out. The uncle was evaluated, and there was no sign of impairment.
Police said she would likely survive her injuries.
Northeast 81st Avenue was closed between Northeast Thompson Street and Northeast Tillamook Street while the investigation took place and has since reopened.
Police said this is the 27th activation of the Major Crash Team in 2021.
