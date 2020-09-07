PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More than a dozen people were arrested Sunday evening during a demonstration outside the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct.
At 9 p.m., a march began from Alberta Park to the the North Precinct Community Policing Center, located at 449 Northeast Emerson Street.
Police advised the crowd that Northeast Emerson Street was closed between Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast 6th Avenue.
To those gathered at North Precinct: You are not to enter the property of North Precinct. Southeast Emerson Street is closed between NE MLK and NE 6th Ave. If you enter the property, you are trespassing and subject to arrest, citation, and/or the use of crowd control munitions.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 7, 2020
Shortly after arriving, police said the crowd began chanting "burn it down," among other things.
A mattress was dragged into the street and lit on fire, then another mattress and some yard debris was added to the fire.
Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
Officers secured the area for PF&R and the majority of the crowd moved back. However, police said one arrest was made.
The crowd moved around to the north side of the precinct, blocking traffic on Northeast Killingsworth Street. Officers prevented the march from proceeding south on Northeast 6th Avenue.
A gathering has formed at North Precinct, blocking all lanes of traffic on Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard south of Northeast Killingsworth Street. Drivers in the area please use caution.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 7, 2020
Police said the crowd was told that Northeast 6th Avenue was closed between Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast Roselawn Street.
While the crowd blocked the street, police said two drivers trying to proceed were "caught by surprise" and were stuck in the middle of the crowd. Police said this caused some confrontations, but no known injuries.
People from the gathering were told not to follow officers. Police said several people did follow officers into the closure area and arrests were made.
By about 1 a.m., the majority of the crowd had left the area, according to police.
In total, 15 people were arrested overnight night.
Police said officers discovered one arrestee was in possession of a glass jar filled with flammable liquid. Another person had a bottle containing an accelerant and a slung shot. Another arrestee had a stun gun and a baton.
Two arrestees had ballistic vests, including one marked with the word "press" with rifle plates, according to police.
The following people were booked into the Multnomah County Jail:
- Cole Cunningham, 38, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
- Adam Layee, 36, unknown residence, charged with reckless burning and possession of a destructive device.
- Camillo Masagli, 26, of Portland, charged with reckless burning.
- Stacey Kirshbaum, 54, of San Francisco, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Gerald Kohler, 19, of Oregon City, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Brennan Schill, 23, of Mesa, Arizona, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Sean Lopez, 25, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Rachel Raffaelli-Wong, 29, of Sacramento, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Daniel Glenn, 36, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Lucas Angell-Atchison, 25, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Tayler Hansen, 20, of Utah, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Ronald Curteman, 24, of Vancouver, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Obadiah Powell, 20, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Scarlet Passmore, 28, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Deidra Watts, 25, of Vancouver, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
