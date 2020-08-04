PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was detained Monday evening after police say he pointed a pellet gun at several people in downtown Portland.
At around 10 p.m., Portland police received a report of a suspect pointing a handgun at people in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street.
Oregon State Police were in the area and attempted to make an arrest. However, police said a "hostile crowd" surrounded officers.
The Oregon State Police Mobile Response Team (MRT) responded and secured the area while officers took the suspect into custody.
More state police came in and formed essentially a barrier between protesters and whatever the troopers are doing that initially drew the attention of the crowd pic.twitter.com/byCRt2Mhj9— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) August 4, 2020
After the suspect was taken away from the scene, the MRT began to disengage.
Police said objects were thrown at the MRT members, including a glass object that struck a trooper in the head and shattered. Three troopers suffered minor injuries.
A realistic-looking replica firearm, metal knuckles and a knife were seized as evidence after the 15-year-old boy was detained.
Investigators determined the handgun was a pellet gun, according to police. The case has been referred to the prosecutor for a determination of charges.
Police said the 15-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, was released to a parent's custody.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Goodbye Portland and good riddance. The power of the vote has turned Portland into a cesspool and an unfit place to live. That is, unless you are a liberal. Then it's just like heaven.
The story details all the "bad" with Portland, liberal society and the sad future of our state controlled by democrats. A teenager threatening with a weapon, crowds of ignorant socialist onlookers gathered to hamper the arrest and the offenders immediate release to irresponsible parents.
The "peacfull" rioters are back at it again...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.