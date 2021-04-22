PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with deadly shooting that occurred in the Kenton neighborhood last month.
Police say detectives identified a 16-year-old boy as the suspect in the death of 53-year-old Michael Arrington.
Arrington was shot at the 7-Eleven located in the 1900 block of North Lombard Street in the early morning hours of March 31. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police said the teen was arrested in southeast Portland on Wednesday.
The teen, whose name has not been released by police, was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The Portland Police Bureau's Acting Chief Chris Davis released a statement following the arrest, saying: "While we can never bring back Mr. Arrington, I hope this arrest can bring a measure of closure to his family. I am particularly troubled about the young age of the suspect. This is, for us, a reminder of the important work we have in front of us in addressing the violence and the overall health of our community. I am especially grateful for the tireless work and countless hours the officers and detectives put into this case."
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.
Another warm smiling soul lost amid ones that are being granted reprieves by the DA.
Looks can't always tell the story, will hazzard a guess what the future report will read. Very sad.
