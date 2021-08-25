PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the suspect wanted for a deadly stabbing that occurred in January, and detectives are asking for the public's help in locating him.
An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for 18-year-old Gerson Perez-Gil. Police said Perez-Gil is wanted in connection with the stabbing death of 19-year-old Isaiah J. Maza, Jr.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in the Hazelwood neighborhood Sunday evening.
On Jan. 31, at about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 100 block of Northeast 120th Avenue. Maza was found at the scene with a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead.
Police are asking anyone who sees Perez-Gil to not approach him but call 911 immediately. Anyone with non-time sensitive information about Perez-Gil or the case is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.