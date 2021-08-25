PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the suspect wanted for a deadly stabbing that occurred in January, and detectives are asking for the public's help in locating him.

An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for 18-year-old Gerson Perez-Gil. Police said Perez-Gil is wanted in connection with the stabbing death of 19-year-old Isaiah J. Maza, Jr.

Police identify man stabbed in NE Portland, investigation ongoing PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in the Hazelwood neighborhood Sunday evening.

On Jan. 31, at about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 100 block of Northeast 120th Avenue. Maza was found at the scene with a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone who sees Perez-Gil to not approach him but call 911 immediately. Anyone with non-time sensitive information about Perez-Gil or the case is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.