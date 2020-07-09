Police: 18-year-old shot in Gresham, 15-year-old suspect in custody

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in Gresham involving two teenagers Thursday evening.
The shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. near Northeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street.
Police say an 18-year-old man was shot. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, has been taken into custody.
Right now, police don’t know if the two knew each other or if the shooting was gang-related.
