Police: 19-year-old faces DUII charges after running stop signs, crashing in Keizer

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – A 19-year-old was arrested for driving through multiple stop signs, speeding, and eluding police early Sunday morning, according to the Keizer Police Department, who says the driver later crashed and was hospitalized.
An officer tried to make a traffic stop after they say they saw Salinas-Tolento, of Salem, drive a silver Jeep Patriot through a stop sign around 1:12 a.m. on Sunday.
Salinas-Tolento instead of pulling over tried to elude officers, driving significantly over the speed limit and running a second stop sign as he drove north on Cherry Avenue Northeast, according to investigators.
The officer lost sight of Salinas-Tolento but quickly discovered that he had crashed near the intersection of Cummings Lane and River Road North.
Salem Electric was called to the scene to ensure that Salinas-Tolento could safely be removed from the Jeep. Salinas-Tolento suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, but the extent of those injuries is not known, police said. No one else was hurt.
Salinas-Tolento was transported to Salem Hospital and later issued criminal citations for attempting to elude a police officer (felony), reckless driving, reckless endangering, DUII, and criminal mischief in the second degree.
