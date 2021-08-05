CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for multiple charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in Corvallis last month.
On July 17, just before 11 p.m., officers were called out to a report of a person being shot in the 100 block of Northwest 15th Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries. According to police, investigators learned the shooting happened during a fight outside a house party.
During the ongoing investigation, detectives arrested Alexander Leal, of Albany, on Thursday. Leal was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and reckless endangering.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Pete Dunn at 541-766-6924.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.