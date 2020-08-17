GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a crash that injured two people in Gresham early Monday morning.
Just after 1 a.m., emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in the 17100 block of Northeast Halsey Street.
Police said witnesses reported the vehicle was speeding westbound at 70 to 80 miles per hour. The driver then lost control while trying to negotiate the curve and hit a telephone pole and rolled.
The driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital after the crash. Police said the male driver broke or dislocated his hip. The female passenger broke her jaw.
Police said a baby was in the vehicle. Thankfully, the baby escaped unharmed.
No word at this time if any charges will be issued.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
