GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects were arrested and a third is outstanding after police responded to an armed robbery at Reinhart Volunteer Park in Grants Pass.
The victim, a 16-year-old boy, told detectives he was held at gunpoint while cash and other items of value were taken from him.
Investigators identified Joseph Tripp, 21, and Mitchell Savoie, 18, of Grants Pass, as suspects in the robbery and they were booked at the Josephine County Jail on charges including robbery in the first degree. A third suspect has not been arrested, according to police. Officers say there is no indication of threat to the pubic or anyone else at this time.
Some of the property taken in the robbery has been recovered and returned to the 16-year-old and his family, according to investigators.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Detective Unit at the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
'Police: 2 arrested, 1 at large after robbing 16-year-old at gunpoint in Grants Pass' These 2 clowns need to spend 10 to 30 years in the slammer, with zero time off for 'good' behavior.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.