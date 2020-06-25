PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after officers responded to reports of shots fired in northeast Portland.
At around 1:41 a.m., officers responded to the 12300 block of Northeast Sandy.
Officers arrived to the scene and were flagged down by the 911 caller who had been parked in a vacant business parking lot where the shots had been fired, according to police.
Police said the 911 caller told officers he heard about 30 gunshots coming from the center of the parking lot. The caller said three vehicles associated with the gunshots were doing "cookies" in the parking lot before the shots were fired. The vehicles had left the area before officers arrived.
Officers checked the area and found two .40 caliber casings and four 9mm casings.
Later, at around 2:49 a.m., police said an officer in the 12000 block of NE Sandy heard several more shots coming from the scene.
Police said the original 911 caller called back to say the vehicles were back in the parking lot.
With the help of a K-9 unit, officers were able to make contact with 11 people who were inside the three vehicles.
According to police, officers located cartridges and spent casings inside one of the vehicles, as well as a 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with 30 round magazine and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with drum style magazine.
The firearms and magazines were seized as evidence.
Police said 31-year-old Ruthkeyshia Yonell Smith was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Medero Prince Moon Jr., 19, was cited and released on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
