PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police arrested two men and seized guns and drugs during a focused patrol in Old Town on Wednesday afternoon.
At around 2 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street when police say they saw a drug transaction take place between a pedestrian and the driver of a vehicle.
The vehicle was parked illegally and not displaying a back license plate, according to police.
Officers conducted a traffic stop when the vehicle pulled away from the pedestrian.
According to police, officers learned the pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old John Bryce Fly, did buy drugs from the driver, identified as 20-year-old William Clair Wantz.
Police said Fly had a loaded handgun and illegal drugs with him. Wantz was found with a loaded handgun that contained body armor piercing bullets, a large amount of illegal drugs, and $800 in cash.
Both men were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Fly is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, possession of a controlled substance - oxycodone, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Wantz is facing charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance - cocaine, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance - oxycodone, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police said officers have been conducting focused high visibility patrols in the Old Town and Pearl District neighborhoods to increase public safety in the area.
