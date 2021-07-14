SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Protesters clashed during a protest in Salem that led to two arrests on Tuesday, according to Salem Police Department.
According to police, a group of between 50 and 70 people gathered at 3825 Wolverine Street Northeast just before 6:00 p.m. for a protest billed as The Church at Planned Parenthood on Tuesday. There were 20 individuals dressed in Proud Boy attire within the group, police believed they were acting as security. Some participants carried sidearms, paintball guns, bats, and body armor.
At about 6:20 p.m., 40 counter-protesters arrived carrying bats, paintball guns and armor. Police said a mobile response team (MRT) was present and monitoring the crowds. A scuffle between opposing groups happened, but the MRT was able to intervene, but as they became outnumbered, they requested additional officers and the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
A few minutes later, the group began to surround the MRT officers, refused to obey officers' orders, and continued to clash. Both groups sprayed pepper spray at each other and the officers. The officers used crowd-control munitions and a loud distraction device to stop the continued physical assaults. No chemical agents were deployed by officers.
Police said two people were arrested during the clash. Robert Gerald Gonzalez, 44, is facing a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct. Ricky Dale Clark, 64, is facing charges of third-degree assault, riot, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
