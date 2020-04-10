PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Friday morning after police say they stole a trailer from a Sellwood neighborhood restaurant.
Prior to 4 a.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a restaurant in the 5100 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.
Police said the owner of the restaurant was watching the security footage and updating dispatch with suspect descriptions and their actions.
The owner reported the suspects were stealing a trailer that was being stored on the property and had attached it to their truck.
Officers arrived to the scene as the suspects were leaving and arrested them.
The suspects, identified as Ronald Mitchell, 45, and Donald Cornwell, 36, were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree burglary.
Police said the trailer was returned to the owner.
