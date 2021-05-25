VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting incident that occurred earlier this month.
The investigation began on May 12. Police said the road rage incident started at about 7:20 p.m. on northbound Interstate 205 and ended in a drive-by shooting near 7500 Northeast 41st Street. According to police, a suspect in a light blue Honda Civic fired multiple rounds at the victim's vehicle. At least one round struck the vehicle, but no one was injured.
On Monday, detectives from the Safe Streets Task Force, US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and Vancouver police patrol, along with members of the Lower Columbia SWAT team, located two suspects involved in the incident, according to police.
Police said Montgomery A. Hedges, 36, was arrested for first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm. Tejay Nunya Castle, 31, was arrested for multiple charges including first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Both were booked into the Clark County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.
(3) comments
Where oh where ARE the booking pictures..... they exist...must exist in order to jail 'em ! Where's the beef ???
Do a cursory look and you can find 'em both. There not first timers either. Both have been in prison. I found stuff on Hedges from 2016. He did four years for ramming three police cars, DUII, delivery with intent to sell per meth, oxy and others. The other guy Tejay, he's got multiple face tats, a real sweetheart. They've got his mug from 7 years ago, when he was picked up on a parole vio. So he's been around the block a few times. Really good that they got both of these pods off the street. Hopefully this time..no plea deals, and they both do at least 10 years each.
30+ year old adolescents. Sign of our times:(
