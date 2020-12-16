OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested for selling methamphetamine in Oregon City, according to police.
On Sunday, a drug investigation was being conducted by the Oregon City Police Department in the area of McLoughlin Boulevard and South 2nd Street.
Police said officers arrested Ryan Garceau, 24, for distribution of a controlled substance after he came to the location and delivered methamphetamine.
The next day, officers arrested Anthony Edgerly for distribution of a controlled substance in relation to the investigation.
Garceau and Edgerly were booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
The Oregon City Police Department is asking anyone who knows someone who is selling drugs to contact their tip line at 503-905-3505.
(1) comment
Drugs are for losers, and really so is liquor, and so is tobacco. With everything we've learned over the decades about what drugs, liquor and tobacco do to a body, why would anyone continue to do any of the three?
