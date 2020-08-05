Police: 2 children injured in shooting in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police say two young children were injured in a shooting in Gresham Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. near Northeast 165th Avenue and Northeast Everett Street.
A 5-year-old and a toddler had been shot, according to police. Initial reports are that they were shot in the ankle and foot. The children were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
A police officer on scene told FOX 12 bullets hit a house and two cars as well.
Police say the suspect is not in custody but haven’t said much else about who they are looking for or what exactly happened.
