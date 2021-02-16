MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after two people died and another person was injured in Monmouth early Tuesday morning.
At about 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Warren Street South.
Officers arrived to the scene and found two people with critical injuries. They later died at the scene.
A third person with minor injuries was also on the scene and detained based on the initial investigation, according to police.
Police said there is no further or ongoing threat to the public at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Polk County Major Crimes Team and Oregon State Police are assisting Monmouth police with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.