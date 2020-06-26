VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating a crash that injured two people on Thursday.
At around 8:13 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of East Fourth Plain Boulevard and General Anderson Avenue.
Police said an investigation revealed that a white Chevrolet Cobalt and a black Acura Integra were traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on E. Fourth Plain.
Witnesses reported that the light at General Anderson was red and the Acura failed to stop. The Acura was struck by an eastbound Toyota Camry that was making a left turn onto northbound General Anderson at a green light.
Police said the impact sent the Acura into a light pole, splitting the vehicle in half.
The drivers in the Acura and Toyota were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.
According to police, the white Chevrolet did not stop after the crash and fled the scene.
The Vancouver Police Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation. Police said speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash on the part of the driver of the Acura.
Anyone with information about the white Chevrolet Cobalt is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
