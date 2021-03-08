PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Glenn Jackson Bridge is closed following a deadly crash occurred early Monday morning.
Officers were called out to a report of a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 205 on the Glenn Jackson Bridge at about 1:10 a.m.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.
The Major Crash Team has responded for the investigation.
Northbound I-205 will be closed from Northeast Airport Way over the bridge to SR-14 for multiple hours due to the investigation, according to police. Drivers should use an alternate route.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-62137.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.