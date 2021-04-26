Police: 2 homes hit by gunfire during shooting in Gresham, no injuries reported

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway in Gresham after two homes were hit by gunfire early Monday morning.
Just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 19000 block of Northeast Glisan Street.
Gresham police said a number of shots were fired in the area. Two different homes at Northeast 190th and Northeast Glisan were hit by gunfire.
No injuries were reported.
Police said they can't confirm if this shooting is related to one that occurred at a Fairview apartment complex at about 1:14 a.m., but detectives are looking into it.
Gresham police are also investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening in the 17400 block of Southeast Stark Street.
Gresham is the new no-go zone, after all those who were bought out in NE Portland, moved here and brought all the drugs, crime and usual suspects with them.
