PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Madison South neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., officers were called out to the report of shots heard near the top of Rocky Butte.
While officers were responding to the scene, police said a call came in about two people who just arrived at a hospital by private vehicle and appeared to have been shot. The extent of their injuries is not known.
According to police, officers determined the shots fired call was related to the gunshot victims at the hospital.
Officers found a crime scene and recovered evidence. The Enhanced Community Safety Team investigators responded and are leading the investigation, police said.
No additional details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-680633.
To date, police said there have been nearly 300 shooting incidents in Portland this year, with about 94 people injured by gunfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.