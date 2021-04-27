PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Parkrose neighborhood Monday evening.
Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9500 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the scene and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said both victims were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-112116.
