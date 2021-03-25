PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people died early Thursday morning in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84, according to Portland police.
Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a reported wrong-way driver on I-84 after multiple callers said they saw a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate in northeast Portland.
Shortly after, callers reported a crash on I-84 near the I-205 interchange.
Two people died in a wrong-way driver crash on I-84 eastbound this morning at 82nd Ave. EB traffic is exiting at 68th Ave. Expect delays most of the morning rush hour and avoid the area if possible. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/6zySPtkHkn— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) March 25, 2021
At the scene, officers determined there appeared to have been a head-on crash involving two vehicles. Police said two people were killed. No other injuries were reported.
The crash is under investigation.
Police said traffic on eastbound I-84 is shut down at Northeast 68th Avenue and is being diverted onto surface streets. Anyone planning to use eastbound I-84 during the early morning hours should find alternate routes. The closure is expected to impact traffic on surface streets and possibly other freeways for at least a few hours.
