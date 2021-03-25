Police: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-84 near I-205

Crash scene photo from ODOT camera

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people died early Thursday morning in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84, according to Portland police.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a reported wrong-way driver on I-84 after multiple callers said they saw a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate in northeast Portland.

Shortly after, callers reported a crash on I-84 near the I-205 interchange. 

At the scene, officers determined there appeared to have been a head-on crash involving two vehicles. Police said two people were killed. No other injuries were reported. 

The crash is under investigation.

Police said traffic on eastbound I-84 is shut down at Northeast 68th Avenue and is being diverted onto surface streets. Anyone planning to use eastbound I-84 during the early morning hours should find alternate routes. The closure is expected to impact traffic on surface streets and possibly other freeways for at least a few hours.

