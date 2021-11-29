PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested following an armed robbery at a bar in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to police.

At about 1:17 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to Daily Planet, located at 11312 Southeast Powell Boulevard, on the report of a robbery. The suspects had already fled the bar when officers arrived.

Officers were able to locate a vehicle that matched the description given by a witness. According to police, there was a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase, after which the two suspects were taken into custody.

Police said officers recovered a firearm matching the one described by witnesses and victims at the bar.

The suspects, identified by police as 22-year-old Jordan Ray McClure and 47-year-old Jeramy Thomas, were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

McClure is facing charges of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and an unrelated warrant. Thomas is facing charges of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving, attempt to elude by a vehicle, and an unrelated warrant.

No additional details about the incident were released by police.