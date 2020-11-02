PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested two men following a burglary in north Portland on Saturday morning.
Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to a call of a break-in at a sandwich shop in the 5400 block of North Lombard Street.
Police said the 911 caller reported they were watching two suspects on security camera inside the closed restaurant.
Officers arrived to the scene and surrounded the building. The suspects, identified as Christian Hansen, 41, and John Whitt, 50, were arrested.
According to police, an investigation revealed that the suspects made entry by prying a door open and they attempted to open a safe while inside.
Both Hansen and Whitt were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
"It's a sandwich shop Christian, probably a good hundred K in there"
