PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested early Thursday morning after they burglarized a northeast Portland business and ran from responding officers, according to police.
At around 1:15 a.m., two officers were alerted by a community member about people breaking into a business in the 3700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a broken window and two people running from the business.
With help from a K-9 Unit, officers set up a perimeter.
Police said one of the suspects ran out of the perimeter, but officers were able to pursue him and take him into custody.
The second suspect was hiding in bushes and found by the K-9 Unit.
One suspect, identified as Raymond Santanaperez, 18, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary and interfering with a peace officer.
The other suspect, identified as Emilio Deleon, 18, was cited for second-degree burglary and was taken to an area hospital. Police believe Deleon injured himself during the incident.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
