PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people are dead, and four were injured in a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning.
Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an apartment fire at Heidi Manor Apartments at 2226 Northeast Weidler at 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two fully involved buildings and quickly upgraded the call to a four-alarm fire.
Terry Foster, a spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue, tells KPTV that there was a third building, but the extent of the damage is unclear at this time.
"This apartment complex is three different apartment buildings. The two that we saw were fully involved when we arrived," Foster said.
Two people were taken to the hospital, and multiple people were treated at the scene.
.@tedwheeler is now at the podium asking the public for patience while investigators find out the cause of the fire. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/LUCBWeZrsD— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) July 4, 2021
After the fire was extinguished firefighters went to work to find residents. All of them are now accounted for, according to PF&R. The two people who died in the fire have not been identified.
"The magnitude of this fire moved so quick that people had little time to escape and many did not. This is a tragic day for our City. I want to first acknowledge the pain and suffering of the victims and their families," PF&R Chief Sara Boone said. "I also want to praise the heroic efforts of the firefighters and residents that worked together to save so many victims under extreme conditions. If not for their efforts, there would be a much greater loss."
.@JoAnnPDX commends firefighters for their work and says she won’t speculate on the cause until the investigation is complete. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/zd2GUzru7Z— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) July 4, 2021
The operations chief for Portland Fire & Rescue said it took five minutes for the first crews to arrive on scene. When they arrived, they found multiple victims and some who had jumped from the building. There were seven ambulances from AMR that responded. Crews also faced challenges with power lines falling and arcing, including one over a hose line.
Brian Hibler lived in the Heidi Manor for two years said a friend had come to wake him and his daughter up, and when he opened the door, he heard people shouting that there was a fire in the dumpster.
"Two or three of us ran out there," he said. "I grabbed a hose, unwound it, and put it on the dumpster and thought it was going to go out. We thought it was going to go out, and all of a sudden, it just burst into flames and engulfed the whole first story."
He said the worst part of the fire was the loss of life.
"My daughter and I witnessed three people on a balcony, or on their front doorsteps, so to speak, screaming," he said. "They were like screaming bloody. They were being burned," he said.
Hibler said he witnessed two of them jump from the balcony down three and a half stories, both breaking their legs.
"The third guy, he must have went in the apartment," he said. "I don't know where he went. He didn't jump, and then we found out he's dead."
#HAPPENINGNOW: A press conference from city officials on the apartment fire in NE Portland. The fire chief says this was a preventable tragedy. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/46Q6Mh6Rks— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) July 4, 2021
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities said there had been reports of fireworks heard in the area shortly before the fire began, but it's unclear if that was the cause.
This is video from one of the people who lived in the apartment complex, Cristobal Santiago. We’re hearing from neighbors that they heard popping sounds and screams around when the fire broke out this morning. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tVdXPtM2wZ— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) July 4, 2021
Anyone who saw anything suspicious has photos or video of the fire, or any other information is urged to call 503-823-INFO or e-mail Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
