PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were taken to a hospital after police responded to a shooting in the Lloyd District early Wednesday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to the 300 block of Northeast Holladay Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a male who had been shot. Another male was located suffering from an undisclosed injury, according to police.
The two males were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their current condition is not known.
Police said officers learned that there was an altercation between the two males which led to their injuries.
Officers recovered two pistols and several bullet casings at the scene.
Northeast Multnomah Street was closed to all traffic from Northeast 2nd Avenue to Northeast 4th Avenue during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
No descriptions? Must be those Amish rioters? Darn White people
