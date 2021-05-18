Police: 2 people found passed out in running car in NE Portland; handguns seized

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers recovered two handguns after responding to a report of two people passed out in a running car in northeast Portland Tuesday morning, according to police.
Just after 7 a.m., officers received a call from a concerned community member about a car blocking Northeast Bryant Street near Northeast 6th Avenue. The caller reported the car was running and two people inside appeared to be unconscious. Another passerby reported calling out to the people in the car and honked at them but got no response, according to police.
The first officer on scene approached the car and saw a handgun on the floor at the feet of the driver, police said. There were no obvious signs of trauma to either person in the car, and police said officers suspected the occupants may be under the influence of intoxicants.
For several minutes, officers loud hailed the people from a distance but did not get a response. Officers approached the car using a handheld shield for protection. Police said officers saw a second handgun on the floor at the feet of the passenger.
According to police, onlookers were "aggressively shouting" at officers, making it difficult for them to hear and carry out their duties.
Once the scene was safe, police said medical personnel began to offer aid. Both people were breathing but not responsive. They were taken to an area hospital where their current condition is not known.
Officers recovered both handguns and additional magazines.
Police said no criminal charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
(4) comments
local source is reporting they were driving while listening to NPR
And the guns were taken ...
Why???
These idiots shouting aggressively at the police, the police were there trying to help those people, who did turn out to be drugged-out criminals, but help them just the same. This mentality of police being the enemy is terrible
Article wasn't real clear, could of been a neighborhood of screaming people saying let the die.
