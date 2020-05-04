PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in northeast Portland Monday morning.
At around 7:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 13600 block of Northeast Milton Street.
Police said two people were injured in the shooting.
There is no ongoing risk to the public, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
