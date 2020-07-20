PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northeast Portland Saturday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Northeast Lombard Streets on reports of a crash.
According to police, officers learned the vehicle was traveling westbound on Northeast Lombard from Northeast 60th Avenue at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle then crossed into oncoming traffic before colliding with an unoccupied parked truck and fifth-wheel trailer.
Police said the vehicle caught on fire after the crash.
The driver and passenger, identified as 34-year-old Camile Minoo Bailey and 13-year-old Udell Peterson, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said these were the 23rd and 24th traffic deaths for 2020.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Phil Maynard at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2216.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
