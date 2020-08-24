PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a street racing event in the St. Johns neighborhood Sunday evening.
At 9:25 p.m., officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 9000 block of North Ramsey Boulevard.
Police said responding officers learned that a victim was in a private vehicle on the way to a hospital. Officers and medical personnel arranged an ambulance to meet the vehicle halfway.
The victim, a man who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he is said to be stable.
Officers learned a second victim, a man who has not been identified, was also on the way to a hospital by private vehicle. The victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
Suspect information is not available at this time.
According to police, possibly hundreds of people were in the area at an illegal street racing event at the time of the shooting.
Anyone who was a witness, or has information about what happened, is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 20-260905.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.