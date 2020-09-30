PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people are dead after a shooting in north Portland early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the scene near North Victory Boulevard and North Force Avenue around 5 a.m. and found two people dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to investigators.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and continue to investigate. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. Police have not identified the victims and have not provided any suspect information.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
For persons wishing to remain anonymous, tips may be submitted safely and securely to Crime Stoppers of Oregon online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or by phone at 503-823-4357. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
